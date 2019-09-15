Tyson Fury battled to a rugged points win over Otto Wallin as he fought for over nine rounds with heavy cuts to maintain his unbeaten record in a dramatic bout in Las Vegas.

The 31-year-old Briton, a 1-25 favourite with bookmakers, was expected to walk through Sweden’s Wallin but found his cut at the mercy of repeated checks from the ringside doctor, prompting moments of stunned silence at the T-Mobile Arena.

A punch in the third round drew blood above Fury’s right eye and when officials began to show concern, he visibly showed urgency, switching from patient boxing to planting his feet in a bid to land heavy, destructive shots.

He did, with a barrage in the ninth forcing Wallin to sway before a hard right hand piled him into the ropes in the 11th as Fury came through the type of examination few expected with a unanimous 116-112 117-111 118-110 points win.

“It was a great fight, I got caught on the eye and that changed the fight,” said Fury. “For the majority I could not see out of the eye. Then there was a clash of heads and I got cut again.

“A good 12 rounds, he was tough. It’s all heart and determination if I can keep going I will do. He was 20-0, didn’t know how to lose but I was the better man.”

Wallin said: “I did everything I could, I tried my best and Tyson is a great champion. Nobody can question my heart or question that I’m a good fighter.”

A heavy shot from Wallin in the 12th offered one more threat at the end of a tussle which thrilled those in the arena. With Fury bloodied and grinding out shots, cries of “Tyson, Tyson, Tyson” poured down to ringside, dragging more from him.

Wallin, who lost for the first time in 21 outings, was seen as an easy night’s work on Fury’s route to a rematch with WBC world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder but he admitted he tried to hit Fury’s cut “even more” and his come-forward tactics delivered a true scrap.

Had the bout been stopped because of the cut, Wallin would have landed a technical knockout win and with ringside medics checking the gash during the sixth and before the seventh round, Fury was nearing a crisis scenario, BBC reports.

Just as he did when he climbed from the canvas to force Wilder backwards in the final round of their December thriller, he fought fire with fire. His punches beams menacing, his face filled with anger rather than poise and two huge right hands sent Wallin backwards in the seventh.

A hard hook on the ropes in the ninth began another onslaught, with Fury glaring into the eyes of his resilient rival on the bell like a man possessed.

Wallin’s trainer Joey Gamache clutched his towel in the 10th and the concern on his face made it appear he may draw an end to proceedings. His charge deserves immense credit in what was his first bout since the death of his father.

And Fury, too, deserves plaudits as he showed an orthodox stance, southpaw stance, hit and move tactics, and, ultimately, immense grit in his fifth bout since a 30-month spell out of the sport. Not for the first time in recent memory, he served up a compelling watch in testing circumstances.