Controversial former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has revealed the greatest danger to Nigeria’s stability, peace and unity.

According to him, the greatest danger to Nigeria’s stability was the insolent and rapacious disposition and insatiable lust for power of the Fulani hegemonists coupled with the Fulanisation agenda.

He said one could not comprehend the mind-boggling mess that the country was in, let alone got us out of it, until one fully appreciated this fundamental and basic point.

Fani-Kayode said for the last 59 years as a nation, Nigeria had been swimming in one big massive soakaway and that the stench was unbearable.

“The greatest danger to Nigeria’s stability, peace and unity is the insolent and rapacious disposition and insatiable lust for power of the Fulani hegemonists coupled with the Fulanisation and Islamisation agenda.

“You cannot possibly comprehend the mind-boggling mess that our country is in, let alone get us out of it, until you fully appreciate this fundamental and basic point. For the last 59 years as a nation we have been swimming in one big massive soakaway and the stench is unbearable,” he said on his Twitter handle.