President Muhammadu Buhari has sent felicitations to the monarch of Nupe Kingdom in Niger, Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar as he marked 16 years on the throne and celebrated 67th birthday.

Buhari rejoiced with the government and people of Niger State, and all sons and daughters of the kingdom.

The President also rejoiced with all family members of the royal house, friends and associates of the traditional ruler, whose legacy of hard work, discipline and honesty in public service continues to resonate.

President Buhari extolled the nobility, maturity and visionary leadership of the Etsu Nupe as he sits on the throne of his fathers, upholding the historically strong culture and arts of the people and maintaining peace and good neighbourliness with other traditional stools and cultures.

As Chairman of the State Traditional Council, the President affirms that the culture of acceptance that pervades the state and the versatility in promoting communal living, entrepreneurship, agriculture and education deserves commendation.

President Buhari beseeched God to grant Etsu Nupe longer life, more peaceful years on the throne and wisdom to keep guiding his people in the right direction, according to the statement by Garba Shehu, SSA Media.