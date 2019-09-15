After unpacking the events of the week and disclosing their team wins in the challenges they faced, the Housemates revealed to Biggie who they’d rather bid farewell.

With beaming faces, the eleven Housemates expressed their joy and gratitude for making it this far in the Pepper Dem race.

“I never expected to be in the House in week twelve and I’m so excited” seemed to be the order of the day as each of the Housemates chorused this answer to Biggie’s question. Except for Tacha, who admitted that she isn’t surprised that she’s still in the House. No surprise there as the Port Harcourt first daughter has always told whoever cared to listen that she’s going to remain in the game till day ninety-nine.

“Khafi should go,” Elozonam admitted to Biggie when asked who he is hoping to see leave the House.

However, Omashola hopes Seyi escapes Eviction tonight because of the guilt of putting him up this week.

With four Housemates facing Eviction, “It’ll be a loss to see any of the lineups leave this week,” Mike says. For him, he’s excited to leave and prepared to stay, regardless of the outcome tonight.

While some of the Housemates were being direct and specific in their answers, Diane hopes the strong competition gets Evicted from the House.

“I want Tacha, Mike and Seyi to stay, in fact, everyone up for Eviction,” Mercy told Biggie and we couldn’t help but wonder where her competitive spirit went to.

After explaining her long week to Biggie, “It would be really nice to cancel Eviction this week,” Khafi subtly pleaded. To which Big Brother replied, “Nice try!”

Ike said “I’d like Mike and Tacha to remain in the House after this week’s Eviction,” he added.