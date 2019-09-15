A member of the House of Representatives, Mr Tajudeen Adefisoye, has awarded scholarship to 87 students in his constituency in furtherance of the activities of his ‘Small Alhaji Youth Development Foundation’ (SAYDEF).

Adefisoye, representing Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency in Ondo State, made this known in a statement by his media aide, Mr Oluyemi Fasipe on Sunday in Akure.

According to Adefisoye, the beneficiaries have been carefully selected through a merit-based assessment test.

He noted that the test was conducted for students that participated in the Small Alhaji Free Summer Coaching during the current holiday.

The lawmaker, who is also the Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Army, said the gesture was part of fulfilling his campaign promises while touring the towns and villages in the two local governments.

The statement, which listed the names and areas of the awardees in their local governments, congratulated them and enjoined them to reciprocate the gesture by ensuring that they continually strive for academic excellence.