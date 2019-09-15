Lagos State police Command has arrested a 34-year-old man for alleged rape. The suspect identified as Innocent Ifunayachi was nabbed following a complaint of alleged defilement at the Bariga Police Station, the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Bala Elkana, said in a statement on Sunday.

According to Elkana, Innocent was said to have drugged the victim and had carnal knowledge of her when he visited the girl’s family house.

“The suspect, being a friend to the family, visited and found the girl eating Indomie(noodle) and while she left to get him some drinks, he quickly put some quantities of dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp into the food.

“She returned and ate the food without foreknowledge of the substance added. She lost consciousness after eating the food and he took advantage of that to rape her.”

The command’s spokesman added that the suspect was later arrested by detectives from the Family Support Unit and he confessed to committing the crime.

He noted that Innocent would be charged to court while the victim has been taken to hospital for treatment and forensic examination.