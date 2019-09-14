”Little Monsters” is a 2019 Australian-American-British zombie comedy film, written and directed by Abe Forsythe

and it stars Lupita Nyong’o, Josh Gad and Alexander England among others.

The movie follows Dave (Alexander England), a washed-up musician who volunteers to chaperone his nephew’s kindergarten class field trip after taking a serious liking to the fearless schoolteacher, Miss Caroline (Lupita Nyong’o).

Dave’s intentions are complicated by the presence of the world’s most famous kids’ show personality and competition for Miss Caroline’s affections, Teddy McGiggle (Josh Gad).

The film had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 27, 2019. Shortly after, Neon and Hulu acquired distribution rights to the film. Little Monsters will be released in the United States in a limited release on October 8, 2019, followed by digital streaming on Hulu on October 11, 2019. It is scheduled to be released in the United Kingdom on November 15, 2019.