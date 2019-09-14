Award winning Nigerian singer Seyi Shay comes through with the musical video for ”Gimme Love” remix featuring U.S recording artist Teyana Taylor.
The video which was Shot in Harlem, New York, was directed by Walu and produced by JM Films.
Saturday, September 14, 2019 11:29 am
Award winning Nigerian singer Seyi Shay comes through with the musical video for ”Gimme Love” remix featuring U.S recording artist Teyana Taylor.
The video which was Shot in Harlem, New York, was directed by Walu and produced by JM Films.
Join the conversation