News of divorce between Nollywood actor Blossom Chukwujekwu and his wife, Maureen Ezissi over alleged infidelity, have made the rounds but the couple are yet to confirm or refute the happenings.

An old interview with Broadway TV at the premiere of JOBA in March 2019 has now resurfaced and Blossom was asked what he thinks about divorce and a failed marriage. In his words he said “Divorce is never an option”.

The movie JOBA is about the challenges of a young Christian couple battling between their marriage and faith which resulted into the question asked by the interviewer. Watch the full video.