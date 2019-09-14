By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria’s Tammy Abraham is painting the English Premier League with goals as he grabbed a hat-trick for Chelsea against Wolves on Saturday.

The match ended 5-2 in favour of Chelsea, with Abraham grabbing the headline.

Tammy is now the highest goal scorer in the Premier league with seven goals, except if Manchester City’s Aguero scored two goals in the next match.

Fikayo Tomori opened scoring for Chelsea on 31 minutes. He got to the ball and unleashed a strong shot from distance. It turned out to be a good decision as his effort found its way into the top left corner. Rui Patricio just shook his head in disbelief.

On 34th minute, the visitor got their second goal through Tammy Abraham’s taps home from close range after the rebound fell kindly onto his path.

Abraham got his second goal on 41 minutes after Marcos Alonso picked him out with a perfect cross, and he had no problem to nod the ball into an empty net.

The Chelsea’s striking sensation got his hat-trick on 55 minutes as he finished his beautiful individual effort with a superb strike from inside the box. Rui Patricio was just a bystander as the ball flied into the bottom left corner.

On 69th minute, Abraham attempted to clear a resulting corner, but unluckily put the ball into his own net for an own-goal, making it 4-1 for Chelsea.

Wolves rallied and got a second goal on 85th minute to make it 4-2 in favour o Chelsea. Patrick Cutrone slotted the ball into an unguarded net from close range after a shot rebounded off a defender.

But Chelsea capped a remarkable day with a 5th goal on added time. An amazing individual effort from Mason Mount ended with a strike from inside the penalty area. He sent the ball precisely into the bottom right corner and made it 2-5 for Chelsea, with Rui Patricio helpless.