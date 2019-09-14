Sorry, Rihanna fans. It’s optical illusion. She is not pregnant yet.TMZ quoting sources close to the megastar dashed the hopes of millions of her followers, who believed her black gown betrayed a little baby bump.

Rihanna, 31 year-old singer and philanthropist held her fifth Diamond Ball in New York on Thursday that pulled A-List celebrities, including the Prime Minister of her home country Barbados.

“Sources with direct knowledge say sorry, she’s not pregnant”, TMZ reported.

Rihanna partly fuelled the speculations, when she said in a side interview that she was going “to give birth to a black woman” and that she was looking forward to motherhood.

Rihanna, who is in a relationship with billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel, said: ‘I’m a black woman. I came from a black woman, who came from a black woman, who came from a black woman and I’m going to give birth to a black woman”.

Rihanna shone bright like a diamond at the annual gala — the brightest in the room — and that’s saying a lot considering the shindig hosted TONS of other celebs, TMZ reported.

The soiree benefits the Clara Lionel Foundation … it’s the name of her grandparents. The org helps impoverished communities around the world with funding for education and health.