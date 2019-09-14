Son Heung-min scored his first goals of the 2019/2020 campaign on Saturday as Tottenham Hotspur put their early season struggles behind them by thrashing Crystal Palace in the English Premier League.

Crystal Palace who boasted the meanest defence in the top-flight before the game, conceding twice in four matches, could not help losing heavily this time in a 4-0 defeat.

Two strikes from Son and a goal apiece for Serge Aurier and Erik Lamela inside 45 minutes gave Spurs their first win since the opening day.

Roy Hodgson’s Palace side were behind after nine minutes, when Son ran on to a long ball from Toby Alderweireld before shifting it on to his left foot in the area and driving into the bottom corner.

The South Korean then turned provider in the 21st minute, playing the ball to Aurier who was overlapping on the right into the box.

The former Paris St. Germain (PSG) defender struck a low cross, only for it to deflect into the net off Palace defender Patrick van Aanholt.

Aurier returned the favour barely two minutes later.

A deep cross by the Ivorian found Son at the far post to volley in the third before Lamela got a fourth just before half-time.

He fired home Harry Kane’s cross from the edge of the six-yard box.

Spurs took their foot off the gas in the second half, presumably with one eye on their opening UEFA Champions League group game against Olympiakos Piraeus on Wednesday.

But Crystal Palace barely registered any dangerous attacks to threaten their fellow Londoners.