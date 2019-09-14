The Kano State Rural Water Supply (RUWASA) has called for collaboration with health agencies and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to sensitive people to end open defecation.

The Managing Director of the Agency, Mr Ibrahim Salisu, made the call in a statement signed by the Assistant Public Relations Officer of RUWASA, Alhaji Ibrahim Ismail on Saturday in Kano.

Ismail said Salisu made the call while inspecting the completed Very Important People(V.I.P) latrines and three motorised power boreholes, constructed by RUWASA to reduce shortage of portable drinking water and end open defecation in the area.

The managing director said the call became imperative due to the serious concern shown by Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje administration to provide potable water, sanitation and hygiene programmes for the people.

According to him, the concern of Ganduje was also to support the actualisation of the goal of the national action plan to end open defecation by 2025.