Football superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo failed to spark on Saturday as defending champions, Juventus dropped points at Fiorentina.

The match ended 0-0, with Juventus dropping two points and picking just one in Seria A third match. Though Juventus is still top with seven points, it may move to third later if Inter Milan and Torino win their matches.

Fiorentina dominated the match, but failed to open up a tight Juventus’ defence.

All through the match, Ronaldo was kept quiet by Fiorentina players as he was closely marked.

The better chances fell to Fiorentina. On 16th minute a cross into the box picked out Federico Chiesa, who stepped inside his marker and fizzed a shot high over the bar.

On 41st minute, Fiorentina’s Henrique Dalbert escaped his marker to connect with a cross and headed towards the left side of the goal, but the keeper pulled off an excellent save to deny him.

On 65th minute, an accurate pass to the edge of the box is well taken by Chiesa (Fiorentina), whose instinctive shot towards goal flashed inches over the top.