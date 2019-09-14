Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwor celebrated her 61st birthday on Saturday, penning down her heart desire from God.

Ozokwor, known for her atrocious roles in movies, was born 14 September, 1958 and is popularly known as ‘Mama G.

Her heart desire as she clocked 61 is to touch and impact on lives; make a difference and love unconditionally.’

She wrote on her Instagram page: “It’s a brand new year for me and I can’t keep calm. God has been so good to me. I am grateful for life and good health. Grateful for family and friends. Grateful for my wonderful fans all over the world.

“My prayer to God today is that I will continue to shine His light wherever I go and in whatever I do. My heart desire is to touch and impact lives, make a difference and love unconditionally. So help me God. Happy birthday to me.”

Ozokwor is a musician, fashion designer, gospel singer and actress. She won the Best Supporting Actress award at the 10th Africa Movie Academy Awards.

Ozokwor was among 100 Nigerians honoured by the government to celebrate the amalgamation of the northern and southern protectorates in 2014.