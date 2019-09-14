Nigerian actress, Queeneth Agbor, has revealed that a movie marketer once tried to sleep with her before offering her a movie role.

The Calabar-born entertainer didn’t mention his name but stated that the incident happened when she was a beginner in the industry.

“My unforgettable experience in Nollywood happened when I just got into the industry as a greenhorn. The marketer invited me to come and get a script. When I got to the place, I discovered it was a hotel and I was the only one there. I actually saw the scripts.

“He offered me a drink but I declined because I was scared. Back then, we were told that if one insulted movie marketers, one’s career was practically over.

“He entered the room and called me to come and get the script inside. I went in and met him stark naked. I was stunned and didn’t know what to do. However, I had to apply wisdom to defuse the situation. I went on my knees and started begging him. He asked if I was a baby. I had to lie to him that my fiancée, who sponsored me through acting school, had put something in my private part and if I had sex with him, both of us would die. He insulted me and sent me out of the room. Till date, the memory still flashes in my mind.”

Agbor also frowned at actresses calling themselves out on social media. “It is caused by idleness. If one is busy, I am not sure one would have the time to call another person out or create unnecessary drama. If you are thinking about a project, you would not have that time,” she told SATURDAY BEATS.

Speaking on one of the things fame has taken away from her, Agor said she could no longer negotiate prices at the market, “It’s so bad that I cannot haggle prices in the market in peace anymore. As one is bargaining, one would hear someone say, ‘Aunty, I am your fan’. One would just have to shamelessly pay the money whether one has it there or not.”

However, Agbor, who graduated in microbiology from the University of Calabar become known for her roles in Nollywood films such as Painful Kingdom with Olu Jacobs, Hooked with Francis Duru and The Movement.