By Jennifer Okundia

Banky W releases his version of Tekno’s ”Better” single, using the song to address the decadence in Nigeria’s politics. The songwriter, urges Nigerians to always match their words with actions, by coming out to vote for a good candidate during elections.

The 38 year old musician, philanthropist and politician also shared on his timeline a clip of Senator Elisha Abbo who is the senator representing Adamawa North Senatorial District in Adamawa State at the Nigerian 9th National Assembly while he was assaulting a pregnant lady in an adult store in Abuja earlier in the year and instead of being convicted for his crime, still holds office and walks free.

He wrote: “They arrest the Protestor, and protect dishonourable Senators” – time to dust off the Mic.

On November 11, 2018, Banky W declared his intention to run for the Lagos’ Eti-Osa Federal Constituency seat in Nigeria’s House of Representatives, representing on the platform of Modern Democratic Party, formed in 2017.

While on February 23rd, 2019, Banky Wellington lost the Eti-Osa Federal Constituency Elections to Babajide Obanikoro of the All Progressive Congress.