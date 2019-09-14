The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Lagos State, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo has reiterated that the time line for the issuance of Legal Advice does not exceed two weeks from the receipt of a duplicate case file from the Police.

He stated this in Ikeja, Lagos while reacting to complaints by members of the public that legal advice to the Nigeria Police Force on criminal matters are unduly delayed by the Directorate of Public Prosecution’s (DPP) office, Ministry of Justice before issuance.

The Commissioner noted that, “It is necessary to inform the general public that the DPP has policies in place for ensuring speedy issuance of well-considered Legal Advice.

“However, in exceptional cases where the case is complex, Legal Advice are issued within three weeks,” he said.

Onigbanjo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria revealed that, in a situation whereby the Police forwarded the duplicate case file but Counsel made a request for further information or investigation, the time line for delivery of

the legal advice starts to run when the additional information is received.

He said, “For the avoidance of doubt, the time lines are strictly adhered to by the DPP’s office.”

Attorney-General stressed that in the event that any member of the public has a case in which there is non-adherence to the timeliness already stated, complaints should be forwarded to the following:

i. Honourable Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice

Email: mj@onigbanjo.com

Telephone: 08033243869

ii. Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary:

Email: tsbkadija@yahoo.com

Telephone: 08023034729

“On this note, the general public are therefore assured that such matters will be taken up and resolved accordingly,” he said.