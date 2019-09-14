Premier League leaders Liverpool shrugged off an early scare to sweep past Newcastle 3-1 and maintain their 100% start to the season with another dominant attacking display.

Sadio Mane was again their go-to man, scoring twice in the first half after Jetro Willems’ fine first goal for Newcastle had given Steve Bruce’s side a shock early lead.

Mohamed Salah added a third after the break, with the third member of Liverpool’s attacking trinity Roberto Firmino providing two brilliant assists and stealing the show with a superb performance from the bench.

The Reds have now won 14 league games in a row in a run that stretches back to a draw at Everton in March – the joint third-best winning run in English top-flight history – and go five points clear at the top, with second-placed Manchester City playing in the evening game.

According to BBC, Newcastle never threatened to build on their surprise lead – which came via their only shot on target all day – and could not get near the European champions for large periods of a one-sided game.

They remain in 16th place, a point above the bottom three.