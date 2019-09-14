Big Brother Naija housemate, Mercy has revealed how former Super Eagles striker, Emmanuel Emenike dumped to marry ex-beauty queen, Iheoma.

Mercy had said she was still dating Emenike when he got married to Iheoma.

She said she discovered that Emenike was getting married via social media and that when she wanted to contact him, she found out that he had blocked her everywhere.

According to Mercy, the player did love her but she felt it was because she was a ‘nobody’ at the time that made him dumped her for someone famous.

She said the incident made her determine that she must also become a celebrity and must be popping up on his timeline whenever he opens his phone.

She said she wasn’t sure how to achieve her aim of becoming a celebrity at the time but gradually she found her way into the Big Brother’s House which no doubt has put her on that path of success as a celebrity, Instablog9ja reports.