Newly promoted Premier League side, Norwich City stunned the champions Manchester City 3-2 in the last match of the league today.

The hosts, with 10 of their senior players sidelined by injury put on an unthinkable and superlative performance to humble Pep Guardiola’s boys.

Norwich sent a quick message about what was in the offing in the 18th minute, as they shot ahead when Kenny McLean headed them into the lead. Carrow Road went crazy.

Ten minutes after, Todd Cantwell slotted in Norwich’s second goal, with Teemu Pukki assisting.

It was unbelievable.

Sergio Aguero however reduced the lead when he scored for the visiting City late in the first half.

In the second half, Norwich increased their lead to 3-1 with a goal by Teemu Pukki, five minutes after resumption of play.

Pep Guardiola was stunned. And he had to make substitutions, throwing in Riyad Mahrez among others.

But the counter-pressure paid off when Rodrigo scored for Champions City, his first goal for the club, reducing the scoreline to 3-2.

Despite added time of four minutes, Manchester City failed to force a draw.

It was the first time Manchester City lost to a promoted side under Guardiola and also the second time the team conceded twice in the opening half-hour of a Premier League game.

The first time was in December 2016, in a game with Leicester City.