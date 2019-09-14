On-air personality, Daddy Freeze has reacted to a video showing an Uber driver flogging a female passengers in Ikeja area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

In the video, the Uber driver was seen telling the lady to get down with a whip in his hand.

With the lady’s refusal, he descended on her with the whip.

Reacting to the development, Daddy Freeze said he was giving the management of Uber one week to address the matter and prosecute the culprit or he would publicly delete its app from his phone.

“I hereby give Uber exactly 1 week to properly address this and have this guy prosecuted, if not, I will publicly delete their app from my phone and never again use their services.

“The 1 week starts at 11:30am today, Friday the 13th of September 2019, I’m watching this closely,” he wrote on his Instagram page.

Watch video here: