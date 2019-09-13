Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has rained curses on the founder of Instablog, saying the owner will die a shameful death for publishing false report about her.

Dikeh, on her Instagram page warned Instablog founder to stop editing her post to entertain the blog’s low intelligent quotient fans.

“Stop editing my post to entertain your low IQ’ed fans… Bastards so you couldn’t post the advert for free since you decided to pick my post up even with my page Locked… INSTABLOG YOUR NEXT WARNING WILL BE FROM MY BABALAWO, KEEP FUCKING WITH ME… FUCKING IMBECILE’S, 500 thousand they paid you last 2 years is it what’s still working or they had renewed the contract? MAY THE gods of MY LAND START FROM TODAY TO RUN YOUR RACE,” she said. Read Dikeh’s reaction below: