A Nigerian woman, with her child has turned the Nigerian Consulate in Johannesburg into her temporary home as she awaits the next free flight home, courtesy of Air Peace.

In a report by ENCA.com, the unidentified woman said she has no choice but to try to go back to Nigeria.

Speaking on the steps of the consulate, while holding her young child, the woman said, “I’m leaving South Africa because of the fight [sic] and it affect my area a lot. They burnt all the shops, some houses and even my flat. They came there. So I just have to leave”.

She said she would wait there until there are enough buses to transport her to the airport.

She’s among a number of Nigerians who have fled their South African homes to safety, amidst xenophobia.

On Wednesday, 190 Nigerians flew home on a flight organised by the Nigerian government.

A second flight, scheduled to take off on Thursday, saw a number of delays.

It’s unclear when the next flight to Nigeria will take off.

The woman, who has been living in South Africa for five years now, says she doesn’t know if she’ll ever come back.

She’s hopeful that when she returns to Nigeria, her family will be able to help her.

