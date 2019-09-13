Nigerian artiste Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid has definitely hit the right buttons with his fans following the release of his latest single titled Ghetto Love.

“Ghetto Love” is Wizkid’s debut song in 2019 and was produced by two renowned hit-maker, Killertunes and Kel P.

The song was speculated to be released on Friday but Wizkid surprised his fans with the release on Thursday after a long wait.

Sadly, StarBoy decides to delay the release “Joro” which seems to be dedicated to his son and more likely to be inclusive on his upcoming album, “Made In Lagos”.

In addition, “Made In Lagos” album is due for release and expected to be available in a couple of months.

Reacting to his debut of the year, a commentator wrote, “Africa biggest never disappoints.”

You criticize Wizkid "he became the biggest African star"

You criticize Manya"it became the biggest club banger"

You criticize Come closer"it became the biggest African collaboration

You criticize SFTOS"it became the most streamed African album

Watch and see #GhetoLove takeover pic.twitter.com/FVQzlvsca8 — Big Zaddy (@bigdaddyvinz) September 13, 2019

I don’t know where wizkid get his lyrics from but then, we don’t have a choice but to vibe to his gbedu. It’s ghetto love time. — Mr_Olawaley (@mr_olawaley) September 13, 2019

However, some Nigerians believe the song is not worthy of the plaudits it has earned.

Bro forget. Wizkid’s music is trash. — NAME (@B7ACK_) September 13, 2019

Na so Wizkid Carry all the picture for him instagram delete I thought better jam was coming I didn’t know it was noise this one I no Stan anything mo wa disappointed pa kin ma paro. — a god. 🦍 (@wiilkilz) September 13, 2019