Wizkid.

Nigerian artiste Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid has definitely hit the right buttons with his fans following the release of his latest single titled Ghetto Love.

“Ghetto Love” is Wizkid’s debut song in 2019 and was produced by two renowned hit-maker, Killertunes and Kel P.

The song was speculated to be released on Friday but Wizkid surprised his fans with the release on Thursday after a long wait.

Sadly, StarBoy decides to delay the release “Joro” which seems to be dedicated to his son and more likely to be inclusive on his upcoming album, “Made In Lagos”.

In addition, “Made In Lagos” album is due for release and expected to be available in a couple of months.

Reacting to his debut of the year, a commentator wrote, “Africa biggest never disappoints.”

However, some Nigerians believe the song is not worthy of the plaudits it has earned.