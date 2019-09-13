Fans of singer Rihanna have gone wild on Twitter over speculations that she is pregnant.
The 31 year-old singer, businesswoman and philanthropist from Barbados has not confirmed it, but her comment during an interview at her Diamond Ball on Thursday night in New York City, is partly fuelling the speculation. Beside, fans noticed a baby bump showing from the black gown she wore.~
“I’m going to give birth to a black woman” Rihanna revealed as she gave her thoughts on race and revealed that she’s looking forward to motherhood.
Rihanna, who is in a relationship with billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel, said: ‘I’m a black woman. I came from a black woman, who came from a black woman, who came from a black woman and I’m going to give birth to a black woman.
‘My mother is an incredible example of how to fight through obstacles in life. I’m sure her mom taught her that and that’s how I’m going to be. We are impeccable, we’re special, we’re special and the world is going to have to deal with that.’
Rihanna’s comments triggered a buzz on Twitter, with some congratulating her on the news, while others expressed their disappointment that they weren’t the ‘father of her unborn child.’
(Watch her video courtesy Daily Mail”
