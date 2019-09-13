Fans of singer Rihanna have gone wild on Twitter over speculations that she is pregnant.

The 31 year-old singer, businesswoman and philanthropist from Barbados has not confirmed it, but her comment during an interview at her Diamond Ball on Thursday night in New York City, is partly fuelling the speculation. Beside, fans noticed a baby bump showing from the black gown she wore.~

“I’m going to give birth to a black woman” Rihanna revealed as she gave her thoughts on race and revealed that she’s looking forward to motherhood.

Rihanna, who is in a relationship with billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel, said: ‘I’m a black woman. I came from a black woman, who came from a black woman, who came from a black woman and I’m going to give birth to a black woman.

‘My mother is an incredible example of how to fight through obstacles in life. I’m sure her mom taught her that and that’s how I’m going to be. We are impeccable, we’re special, we’re special and the world is going to have to deal with that.’

Rihanna’s comments triggered a buzz on Twitter, with some congratulating her on the news, while others expressed their disappointment that they weren’t the ‘father of her unborn child.’

(Watch her video courtesy Daily Mail” </p> <p>Rihanna was born as Robyn Rihanna Fenty in Saint Michael, Barbados on 20 February, 1988. She grew up in the capital Bridgetown.</p> <p>She moved to the US in 2005 when she signed with Def Jam Recordings to pursue a music career.</p> <p>With over 250million records sold, she is the seventh highest selling artiste in the world, after the Beatles, Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Elton John and Led Zeppelin.</p> <p>She has earned 14 number-one singles and 31 top-ten singles in the US, and 30 top-ten entries in the UK.</p> <p>Her accolades include nine Grammy Awards, 13 American Music Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards, and six Guinness World Records. Forbes ranked her among the top ten highest-paid celebrities in 2012 and 2014, and Time named her as one of the 100 most influential people in the world twice (2012 and 2018).</p> <p>