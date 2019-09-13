Nigeria’s superstar singer Davido and Chioma are now officially engaged. The ceremony was carried out in London on Thursday.

A week ago, Chioma introduced Davido to her family and now he has put a ring on her finger.

Davido proposed and Chioma Rowland said the big ‘YES!’

The music star displayed the engagement ring on Chioma’s finger on his Instagram page, saying “SHE SAID YES!!!! BIG ROCK 💎 #ASSURANCE2020”

Chioma, on her Instagram page also said “I said YES!!!! Please wish me well guys,” and she added in another post: “WE DID IT.”

Watch video here:

When Chioma said yes to OBO Davido 💍👰🏾🤵🏾 pic.twitter.com/mEWrsAGwj1 — Pulse Nigeria (@PulseNigeria247) September 12, 2019