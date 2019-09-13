A 49-year-old travel agent, David Ojukwu, who allegedly defrauded a client of N1.7 million under the pretence of helping procure an Australian visa for him, on Friday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The police charged Ojukwu, who resides at No.7 Tewogbade St., Ojodu Berger in Lagos with three counts of conspiracy, stealing and obtaining money under false pretences.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

The Police Counsel, ASP Akeem Raji, told the court the defendant allegedly collected N1.7 million from the complainant, Mr. Ifesochukwu Nwankwo, to procure an Australian Visa, a representation he knew to be false.

Raji alleged that the defendant committed the offence with others at large in January 2018 in Ikeja.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections of 287,314 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015, (Revised).

The rule of law states that obtaining money under false pretences attracts 15 years imprisonment, stealing three years and conspiracy two years if found convicted.

Chief Magistrate A.O. Layinka admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum. She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed.

She adjourned the case until Sept.30 for hearing.