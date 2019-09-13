By Jennifer Okundia
On Thursday, Rihanna 31, stepped out at her 5th annual Diamond Ball, wearing a black Givenchy Haute Couture mermaid gown, red lipstick and pearl earrings, showing off a visible baby bump while performing.
Fans have gone crazy since the video went viral and series of reactions have trailed the news of Rihanna’s pregnancy, as to who the father is.
Rihanna and her Saudi businessman boyfriend Hassan Jameel, have been quietly dating since 2017 and since we do not know of any other guy she’s openly dating, Hassan could just be the lucky man.
See reactions.
she literally said “i’m going to give birth to a black woman” rihanna is pregnant if you want to except it or not pic.twitter.com/azLUhaeMfk
— (@grcndesmile) September 13, 2019
Rihanna is pregnant.
— AMillionRoses (@amillion_roses) September 13, 2019
Rihanna is pregnant and am not the BABY pic.twitter.com/BDwgwYVWV7
— Gifted Baby (@Denogrant_) September 13, 2019
Drake and Chris Brown after finding out Rihanna is pregnant pic.twitter.com/w4ikJKUODg
— rhi (@yeIIlowraincoat) September 13, 2019
Drake after finding out Rihanna is pregnant with another man's baby.pic.twitter.com/On546BBd9o
— Omoniyi Israel (@omoissyy) September 13, 2019
Drake waking up to hear Rihanna is pregnant pic.twitter.com/SvtkSh5vxL
— ídolo (@champagnexdon) September 13, 2019
BITCH RIHANNA IS PREGNANT????? AND I AINT THE DADDY????? pic.twitter.com/zHBL7zAI7U
— ’ (@planetnepjoon) September 13, 2019
The singer throws the annual gala in support of the Clara Lionel Foundation, which she founded in honor of her grandparents, Clara and Lionel Braithwaite.
The organization supports and funds global education, health and emergency response programs and also engages in advocacy to improve the quality of life of children around the world.
