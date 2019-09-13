Ekiti State Government on Friday sent a delegation of senior government officials to the families of the two students of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, who were shot dead while protesting against incessant power outage in their school on Tuesday.

The Police had said that no one died during the incident, adding that the protest was hijacked by hoodlums.

However, President of the Student Union Government of FUOYE, Oluwaseun Awodola, insisted that the police were responsible for the death of the students and should be held accountable.

Awodola gave the names of the deceased students as Oluwaseyi Kehinde Dada, a 100-level student of Crop Science and Horticulture; and Joseph Okunofua, a 300-level student of Biology Education.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, claimed that the students attacked the convoy of the wife of the state governor, Bisi Fayemi.

Ikechukwu also alleged that the students assaulted policemen, damaged a police vehicle. He denied that the Police shot any student at the scene.

See the photographs of the Ekiti State Government delegates to families of the deceased: