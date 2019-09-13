Brazilian forward, Neymar Jr has been included in the Paris Saint Germain’s squad to face Strasbourg on Saturday following reports he strongly desired to leave the French capital during the transfer window.

The transfer window is closed and PSG are definitely interested in reintegrating their star man back into the squad as Coach Thomas Tuchel confirmed his availability on Friday.

Neymar has not played for PSG yet this season having been sidelined by injury and with the club confirming he wanted to leave for Barcelona.

However, Barca were unable to match the demands from PSG, which mark the end of a possible return to Camp Nou, at least for this season or till January when another transfer window opens.

Neymar then made his comeback from injury during the international break, featuring for Brazil in a pair of friendly matches against Colombia and Peru.

Speaking at his pre-match news conference on Friday, Tuchel said Neymar is ready to be recalled into the PSG squad for Saturday’s visit of Strasbourg.

“Neymar’s return is well-timed given fellow forwards Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani will both miss the game due to injury,” Tuchel told reporters.

“Yes, clearly yes, of course, now everything is clear, we know our group, I’m very happy, we have a lot of talent, we have Neymar in our group, we have nothing else in our head, Ney too, and he can focus on us.

“We miss Edi and Kylian, so he needs to get back and he’s available tomorrow.

“I’m convinced that Neymar will give everything to help us achieve our goals this season.

“It is the challenge for me to find a balance between always talking with him or not talking to him.

“Life is not too hard for Ney to live and play in Paris, it’s not too bad either… if we talk about all the things that Ney said, that his father said, that Barcelona said… We’re going to lose our heads, I want to look forward, he’ll get his smile back and then we’ll see.”