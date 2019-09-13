The Police Command in Niger has arrested 30 year-old Tunde Tayo of Maitumbi, Bosso Local Government Area of the State, as the chief suspect in the beheading of a 24-year-old commercial motorcyclist, Abdullahi Sale.

Sale was decapitated in the Maitumbi area.

The Commissioner of Police in the State, Alhaji Adamu Usman, said that the decapitated motorcyclist hailed from Bosso Local Government Area of the state.

”Immediately the command got the report of the incident, we swung into action which led to the arrest of Tunde Tayo at his uncompleted building,” he said.

He said residents of Maitumbi informed the police that they noticed blood around an uncompleted building.

” Police discovered a headless body buried in a shallow grave inside the uncompleted building belonging to the suspect .

” The body of the commercial motorcyclist was buried without head in a shallow grave at the suspect’s uncompleted building,”he said.

The commissioner said the suspect, who is married with one wife and four children, was arrested by the police at the uncompleted building, while clearing grass.

He said Tayo would be charged to court after investigations were completed.

P.M.NEWS learnt that the accused admitted owning the property where the motorcyclist’s headless body was found, but said he was not responsible for the killing.

The accused also does not live in the building.