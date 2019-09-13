Nollywood actress, Monalisa Chinda turns 45 on Friday and has assured that she is going to have lots of fun.

Chinda said on her Instagram page that she was going to have fun and glorify God.

“Hey! It’s my birthday and I’m gonna have fun and glorify His name,” she wrote.

Lots of her friends and fans have wished her happy birthday.

Nollywood actress, Omotola Ekeinde-Jalade has wished Chinda a lovely birthday.

She wrote: “Happy birthday Monalisa. Truly a better version of you. Have a Blast! You deserve it.”

Also, Stephanie Linus, wrote: “Happy Birthday Monalisa. Dear, stay blessed.”

Anita Joseph wrote: “Happy birthday sis, your beautiful.”

Monalisa Chinda was born in Port Harcourt, Rivers State to Ikwerre parents on September 13, 1974.

She is the first born in her family of two sons and four daughters. She attended Army Children’s School, GRA for Primary and then Archdeacon Crowther Memorial Girls’ School, Elelenwo. Both schools are located in Port Harcourt, Nigeria. She obtained a degree in Theatre Arts from the University of Port Harcourt.

Monalisa’s first major movie was Pregnant Virgin, which she did in 1996 and subsequently, after she graduated in 2000, she did Above the Law and has done many others since then.

In 2007, her road to stardom kicked off when she started appearing in the television soap opera, Heaven’s Gate. In 2011, she debuted as Executive Producer in the Royal Arts Academy movie, ‘Kiss & Tell‘, which Emem Isong co-produced with her and Desmond Elliot directed.

In 2012, she became one of the first of four Nollywood actors to be featured on the cover of Hollywood Weekly Magazine. In November, 2014, the actress is branching out of acting a little bit and is set to debut her Talk Show titled ‘You & I with Monalisa.”