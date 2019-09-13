The body of missing billionaire Dutchman, Tob Cohen has been recovered on Friday, says Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti.

Authorities said the body was found inside a septic tank at his home in Kitisuru, Spring Valley, Nairobi

This is coming 24 hours after the tycoon’s wife Sarah Wairimu was presented in court on a murder charge, but she did not take a plea after the court ordered a mental assessment.

“The body has been found in what we initially thought to be septic tank at his home but we later realized it was an underground water tank,” Kinoti told Capital FM News from the scene of crime, where he was accompanied by detectives from the DCI’s Homicide Department.

He told journalists at the scene that, “the body has been positively identified by family members and it is confirmed that it is Cohen, these people are absolutely heartless. Cohen was murdered in his own residence. It is very unfortunate, but we have the suspects in custody.”

Detectives said the body had been blindfolded and wrapped in a blue blanket, with both hands tied, suggesting he may have been tortured to death, according to detectives handling the case.

Kinoti told journalists more suspects will be taken in, “we have two suspects in custody already, and we are looking for more.”

As soon as the body was discovered, the murder suspect Wairimu was taken to the home by police and her lawyer Philip Murgor called, but he has protested, accusing police of fixing his client.

Cohen, a celebrated golf tournament organizer, was reported missing two months ago, and his wife was arrested and detained until Thursday when the prosecution told the court that they had evidence to charge her with the murder.

Cohen is a former Chief Executive Officer of Dutch conglomerate Philips East Africa who has lived in Kenya for many years.