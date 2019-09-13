The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Mr. Muazu Zuberu has pledged support for the metering of all police formations within Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) operations.

Zuberu gave the assurance when the management of EKEDC visited him on Friday in Lagos.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) had given Aug. 31 as the deadline to the power distribution companies to install meters to all Ministries, Department, and Agencies (MDAs).

Zuberu said the police would support the EKEDC to successfully meter all police formations under its jurisdiction.

“We know the importance of the utility company like EKEDC in the state, and we are ready to give maximum support in ensuring adequate protection of their facilities and workers,” he said.

The police boss promised to assist the company to stop vandalism, describing vandals as enemies of the country. He noted that all hands must be on deck to curb the activities of vandals nationwide.

Zuberu also promised to assist EKEDC by working out strategies to combat vandalism, adding that it was paramount to protect infrastructure which enhances the growth and development of the country.

“We will ensure that we provide security support for there equipment, installation against vandals and attacks on workers respectively.

“You are service providers, while we are also working for the people. It’s a mutual partnership because we experience the same operational challenges. The police will intensify its surveillance activities to ensure that the tide of vandalism to electricity facilities is stemmed and ultimately eradicated,” he said.

Responding, Mr. Adeoye Fadeyibi, Managing Director of EKEDC, commended the commissioner for his support and partnership toward the metering of all police formations.

Fadeyibi said that this was in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive that all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) across the nation were metered by electricity distribution companies (DISCOs).

He said the company had continually enjoyed a fantastic relationship with the police in protecting its equipment and continuous attack on-field workers.

Fadeyibi said the essence of the management’s visit was to welcome the commissioner to Lagos and to thank him for his support on the security and protection of facilities and the company’s personnel.

He said: “We have zero tolerance for attacks on our workers. The workers are like other Nigerians. We came to seek your support for the metering of all police formations as directed by the president. We must say we appreciate the support we have been receiving from the police so far”.

“However, we need more assistance from the police to check the cases of theft and damages to our facilities as this will further boost our efforts at providing the best service possible to customers on our network” he added.