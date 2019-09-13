Major-General Yusuf Ibrahim Shalangwa, Director of Nigerian Army Legal Services, was elected today new President of the African Military Law Forum (AMLF) in San Remo, Italy.

Col. Sagir Musa, Acting Director, Army Public Relations, made this known in a statement.

Shalangwa is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association, African Bar Association, International Bar Association.

“He is a seasoned military legal adviser and has attended several seminars, workshops and conferences on different aspects of military and civil laws both in and outside Nigeria.

“Among such international conferences and workshops included, Law of Armed Conflict in Spiez, Switzerland and Legal Aspects of Counter-Terrorism at the Kofi Anan International Peace Keeping and Training Centre, Accra, Ghana.

“He is also the Chairman, Armed Forces and Security Committee of the African Bar Association and has been a member, Board of Directors/Governing Council of many Nigerian Army Legal/Corporate entities,’’ Musa said.

The AMLF was sponsored by the United States Africa Command.

The forum is a veritable platform which gathered African military legal professionals annually to discuss international best practices when advising militaries.