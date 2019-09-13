Lagos State Government has shut some markets on Island Business District over non-compliance with environmental laws of the State.

The seal up exercise conducted by the enforcement unit of the Lagos Central Business Districts. CBDs, management office was at the expiration of deadline issued by the Special Adviser to the Governor on CBDs, Prince Olarenwaju Elegushi to marketers and street traders within the business district to open up blocked access roads and remove shanties, makeshift shops built on walkways, roads and streets.

Some of the markets shut by the agency are Berlin street in the Marina axis for flouting the beautification and design of the market; Gbajumo market, besides Breadfruit for erecting and extending their shops to the roads, thereby making the roads inaccessible to vehicular traffic.

Speaking, Elegushi said government forbade anybody from converting the roads, setback, walkways and entire street to markets and parking lot.

“This illegality cannot continue, we shall continue to open and clean up streets and roads that have been converted to markets. We will no longer tolerate shanties and extension of shops into the roads” the Special Adviser said

He said there had been situations whereby ambulances, fire fighters and police were prevented from getting to emergency scenes on time due to blocked street by traders.

“Traders, especially those selling on the streets and walkways had been warned to remove their extensions and makeshift shops from the roads. The sealing of the markets was a fallout from the warning earlier issued. Some of the streets, especially Gbajumo Street had been taken over and blocked by traders, in emergency cases, how can there be rescue operation?. The Special Adviser lamented.