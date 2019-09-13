Former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar was deceived by conmen into believing that there was an INEC server used for the transmission of election results during the last Presidential election.

National Vice Chairman, North East of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Mustapha Salihu made this suggestion in an interview with newsmen in Yola, capital of Adamawa state.

Salihu, who spoke after a meeting of stakeholders of the party, said from the judgement of the tribunal it is clear that there was no server recognised by law anywhere and so, could not have been used for the election.

He said that those who told the former Vice President of the existence of a server succeeded in scamming him, stressing that even though his lawyers did a good job trying to present his case, they could not establish a prima facie case.

“Some people jobbed them, took their money telling them there was INEC server somewhere when that was not true and so, they could not establish a prima facie case.

“Even though their lawyer did a good job trying to present their case, it was dismissed because there was no substance. This is a victory for Nigeria and the Nigerian people and not for APC alone. We have now done away with the distractions and this government is going to deliver the dividends of democracy and the next level is assured.

“The outcome of the tribunal was something that was expected. All the cases canvassed by the opposition are frivolous because you cannot say that an army general who served as military commanding officer, Head of State, Minister and President of Federal Republic of Nigeria for four years does not have credentials”.

