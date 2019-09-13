Ogun State Police Command has arrested a man for allegedly beating his wife to death for refusing to breastfeed their one-month-old baby.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, stated this in a statement on Friday.

Oyeyemi who identified the man as Kingsley Madukwe, said the man was furious when his late wife, Glory Madukwe turned a deaf ear to the noise of the crying baby, reportedly drew her back while leaving for another destination and slapped her.

However, the slap turned deadly as his wife who had complained of tiredness and unwillingness to breastfeed their baby at that time reportedly fell down and died on the spot.

Oyeyemi also revealed that the suspect was arrested on Wednesday after a report by one Chief Rafiu Gbadamosi, the Baale of Egando in Atan-Ota, that the couple had a minor misunderstanding as a result of which the husband beat the wife to death at about 11:30pm.

Oyeyemi said, “On the strength of the report, the DPO Atan Ota division, SP Salau Abiodun, led his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect, an Okada rider who is an indigene of Ihiala in Anambra State, stated that his late wife, a mother of eight was having a month old baby and that the baby was crying which made him wake his wife up to breastfeed the baby, but she refused, claiming that she was too tired to breastfeed the baby at that time.

“He stated further that the victim got up and was going to the sitting room leaving the baby behind and this got him annoyed, consequent upon which he drew her back and gave her a hot slap.

“The woman there and then fell down and gave up the ghost. The corpse of the victim has been deposited at the General Hospital Ota mortuary for post mortem examination.”

The PPRO said, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bashir Makama, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.