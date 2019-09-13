The Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Federal University Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), Prof. Kayode Soremekun, has set up a 12-member investigative panel to unravel the cause of Tuesday’s protest by students of the institution.

‎The Director of Administration, FUOYE, Mr. Olatunbosun Odusanya, in a statement, said that the step was part of measures to prevent such occurrence and promote academic excellence, also promised to sanitize the university system, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

‎He said that the panel, has the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Fasinaas chairman and Mrs. Blessing Eyiolorunpe, is the secretary. Other members are Prof. Peter Oladele, Mr. Paul Ogidi, Dr. Dosu Malomo, Dr. Oyedokun Alli, Dr. Chika Asoqwa, Mr. Mufutau Ibrahim and representative of the Nigeria Police Force.

Some others are officers of the Department of Security Service (DSS), the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, and the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).

‎Odusanya added that the panel will submit its reports within two weeks from Friday.