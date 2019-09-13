The father of former Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has died at the age of 91.

Obi (Prof) Chukwuka Okonjo, Obi of Ogwashi Uku, Aniocha South L.G.A, Delta State, died in the United States.

The late monarch, who was a professor of mathematics, ascended the throne of his ancestors in 2007.

Following the completion of traditional rites, a new monarch has been crowned.

The new monarch, Ifechukwude Chukuka Okonjo, is a financial management expert and CEO of Chevy Chase Consulting.