Controversial senator, Dino Melaye has turned down an appointment by the Kogi State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to become its Director-General in its quest to reclaim the State in November’s governorship election.

Melaye was defeated at the Kogi PDP primary election by Musa Wada, who emerged governorship flagbearer of the party.

Melaye is now being offered to be the DG, PDP Kogi State Governorship Campaign Council.

He rejected the appointment and wished the PDP well.

According to him, when truth is a casualty, there is chaos.

“Let me state categorically that I have turned down the position of Director-General of the PDP Kogi State Governorship Campaign Council. I wish PDP all the best. When truth is a casualty there is chaos,” he wrote on his Twitter page.

