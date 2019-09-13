By Jennifer Okundia

Davido has finally shared a picture of his fiancee and longtime girlfriend Chioma with her cute baby bump, while he was proposing to her.

The lovebirds got engaged on Thursday and fans are yet to recover from the good news. OBO and his wife to be recently concluded their introduction ceremony, with a wedding set to hold in 2020.

The singer is also billed to drop his album ”A Good Time” in October, so this is definitely celebration galore for the Adelekes.

Captioning his post online, the 26 year old father of two wrote:

A beautiful life. My beautiful wife. Thank you for everything @thechefchi ! And thank you in advance for what we expecting ! 👶🏾 #LILOBO 😍❤️ 📸: @ken_vii

The couple have been together for over 5 years and within that time Davido got two other ladies pregnant, and this did not stop Chioma from sticking with her boo amidst drama from Davido’s baby mamas.