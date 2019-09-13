Critic, Daddy Freeze has called out Nigerian pastors and billionaires to emulate the gesture of Apostle Johnson Suleman who pledged to pay for the tickets and airlifting of 20 Nigerians from South Africa back to the country.

President, Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Suleman had on Thursday offered free tickets to evacuate 20 Nigerians from South Africa in the wake of Xenophobic attacks on Nigerians.

Suleman said he just heard that 900 Nigerians wanted to return home from South Africa, saying that he had asked that flight tickets should be bought for 20 Nigerians in South Africa.

He said he would take care of the cost, but noted that such interested Nigerians should register at the church’s branch in Johannesburg.

He wrote on his Twitter page: “Just heard 900 Nigerians want to return home from SA. I asked the flight tickets be bought for 20 Nigerians in South Africa who want to return home..I will take care of the cost..pls register at our church in Johannesburg..we will airlift more by God’s grace. God keep you all alive.”

Reacting to this, Daddy Freeze wrote on his Instagram page: “Good one!‬ ‪If 45 well meaning pastors and billionaires each follow suit and take up the cost of tickets for 20 Nigerians, all our brothers and sisters will be home, safe and sound.‬

“‪We all need to come together to make this happen!”‬