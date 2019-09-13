President Muhammadu Buhari has sent birthday greetings to Mrs. Mary Adamu, wife of late Major General Martin Adamu, who the President, as a young military officer, served as Aide-de-camp.

Mrs. Adamu clocks 80.

“Birthday greetings to Mrs. Mary Adamu. I pray for your long and healthy life. Your humility and kindness defy age. Your character is deeply inspiring,” said the President, according to a statement by Mr. Femi Adesina, his media adviser.

Buhari wished Mary Adamu many more years of service to family, community and the nation.

Martin Adamu, with Nigerian army number 142, was a former commander of the 2nd Mechanised Brigade and acting chief of staff of the army in July 1975. He was among the core group of northern officers who staged the counter coup of July 1966. He later went to fight in the civil war.