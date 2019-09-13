President Muhammadu Buhari appeared to have responded to fears that his All Progressives Congress may disintegrate after his tenure as he is said to be the main pillar holding it together.

On Friday, Buhari challenged the leadership of the party and the APC state governors on the need to institutionalise the party to guarantee its survival beyond the end of his tenure in 2023.

The president gave the challenge when he received APC governors who were in the State House, Abuja, to congratulate him on the Wednesday Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal’s judgment which upheld his election.

“What I will say to the chairman of the party and governors in return for your congratulating me is to make sure you really institutionalise the party so that when we leave, the party will continue to lead,’’ he said.

In his remarks, APC Chairman Adams Oshiomhole said the judgment was “eloquently and analytically” delivered to clear all doubts on the veracity of the president’s school credentials, saying “we never had any doubt. We were convinced of our victory.’’

He, therefore, assured the president of the party’s loyalty and support.

“It is of particular interest that the only asset that the president has invested and continues to invest is his integrity.

“We saw some people trying to throw mud at that integrity. On personal integrity, the opposition party does not have in their rank any man or woman who has your integrity,’’ he added.

The Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, congratulated President Buhari on the victory at the tribunal.

While describing the judgment as clinical, with surgical precision in dealing with all the issues raised, Bagudu assured the president of the support of all APC governors and other governors that had benefited from his leadership.

“The APC governors are here today to celebrate the victory of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal which gave judgment on Wednesday.

“As said by the chairman, it was a judgment that is very pleased to all of us and on behalf of all the APC governors I say a big congratulation to you and to our party for this success,’’ he said.