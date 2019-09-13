The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said 52 political parties and their candidates are ready to participate in the Bayelsa governorship election on Nov. 16. Six of the candidates are women and 46 men..

The candidates’ list was displayed at INEC office in Yenagoa on Friday.

The political parties are Accord, ANRP, ADP, APP and DPP, APGA, BNPP, CAP, PDP, APC, FJPN, Fresh Democractic Party and GPN, among others.

Some of the candidates are Mr David Lyon, APC, Sen. Douye Diri, PDP, Azibataram Cameron, ANRP, Mrs Helen Okorodas, ACD.

Mr Wilfred Ifogah, INEC Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity, told NAN that a total of 52 parties were able to provide condidates for the election.

“Well, there are other parties but only these 52 parties met the qualifications and are able to provide candidates,” he explained