The National Executive Council of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) on Thursday passed vote of confidence on its National President Alabi Kolade David.

The Secretary General of ALGON, Hajia Binta Bello, said this while reading the communique at the end of the association’s emergency meeting in Abuja.

Bello, who said that the recent purported removal of David as ALGON National president should be ignored, said that the meeting expressed unflinching loyalty to David.

Bello described the faction of ALGON that removed David as national president on Sept. 8, as unknown and faceless.

“All allegations raised were mere exhibition of ignorance on the part of the architects who were misguided by deliberate mischief against ALGON constitution,” she said.

However, the factional body of ALGON had in a statement issued on Sept. 8, by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Andrew Alu, removed David for allegedly contravening the association’s constitution.

It also unanimously elected the association’s Deputy National President Mahmud Aliyu as the national president.