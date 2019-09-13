Adamawa Government says it has reunited 133 evacuated Nigerian refugees from Cameroon with their respective families in the state.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN), the refugees, mostly women, and children had fled Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States to Cameroon when Boko-Haram insurgents attacked their towns and villages in 2012 and 2013.

Sa’adiya Faruk, the Minister of Humanitarian Services, Disaster Management, and Internally Displaced Persons, on Aug. 23, 2019, received the 133 Nigerian refugees who returned home from Cameroon. The refugees had arrived at Yola International Airport aboard a Nigerian Air Force plane on Aug. 23, 2019, and all of them were indigent of Adamawa.

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri, of Adamawa, confirmed the reunification of the refugees with their families on Friday in Yola when he received Sen. Basheer Muhammed, Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons.

Fintiri said the State Government was able to identify and unite the refugees with their families after several contacts and thorough investigation.

”State Government was able to unite the 133 Nigerian Refugees who recently returned from Cameroon because all of the returnees are our indigenes. We are appealing to the Federal Government to continue with the evacuation of the remaining refugees in Cameroon,” Fintiri said.

Speaking earlier, Muhammed said that he was in Adamawa with his entourage to flag off the distribution of care, maintenance, educational and empowerment materials, among others, to the over 200,000 IDPs in the state.

Muhammed said he would, during his visit to the state, inaugurate the rice mill processing center in Numan Local Government Area, built by the commission.