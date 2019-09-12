Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has sworn in three new commissioners approved by the State House of Assembly.

Zulum had in August inaugurated 18 of the 22 commissioners approved by the legislators.

The inauguration of the affected commissioners who were on a pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia was postponed to Thursday by the governor.

Zulum tasked the commissioners to show greater commitments and dedication to achieve the goals of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RRR) programme.

He said that their appointment was based on merit and tasked them to justify the confidence reposed in them.

Zulum noted that the state government adopted proactive measures to address the colossal damage caused by the insurgency in spite of meager resources.

The governor called for concerted efforts to fast track its developmental strides and tasked the commissioners to bring their wealth of experience to bear on their duties.

Zulum added that he had directed for the rehabilitation of the Governor’s Annex Office at the Musa Usman State Secretariat, to enable him to attend to official functions, monitor and motivate civil servants for enhanced productivity.

Mr Kaka-Shehu Lawan, one of the commissioners, thanked the governor over their appointment and pledged to discharge their duties without fear or favour.

Others were Bello Ayuba and Ms Zuwaira Gambo.

Meanwhile, Zulum reported for official duty at his second office at the Musa Usman Secretariat.

He reported at the office at about 10:30 am, after he inaugurated three new commissioners.

Zulum declared that he would be attending official functions at the governors’ annex to enhance good governance.